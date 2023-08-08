Researchers Translate Laptop Keystrokes into Letters with 95% Accuracy

Researchers in the UK have claimed a significant breakthrough in translating the sound of laptop keystrokes into their corresponding letters. Using an iPhone placed nearby, they achieved an accuracy rate of 95% in some cases. Even when performed remotely over Zoom or Skype, the accuracy of recorded keystrokes only dropped to 93% and 91.7% respectively. This side-channel attack exploits the omnipresent microphones found in laptops, smartwatches, and workspaces, making it a potential threat.

The researchers accomplished this feat by employing deep learning and self-attention transformer layers, eliminating the need for a language model. They recorded typing sounds from a 2021 MacBook Pro using a phone placed 17cm away. These sounds were then processed and analyzed by a deep learning model, enabling it to recognize the specific keys pressed.

Mitigating this type of attack can be challenging. However, the researchers advise that changing one’s typing style can offer some protection. Skilled users who rely on touch typing are more difficult to accurately detect, with recognition dropping from 64% to 40% at higher speeds. Randomizing passwords with multiple cases can also help, as recognition of the “release-peak” of the shift key has proven challenging.

To enhance security further, the researchers propose using a second authentication factor to prevent keystroke snooping and password theft. Additionally, they suggest playing fake keystroke sounds during Skype and Zoom transmissions to mask the real ones. By doing this post-recording, employees are not subjected to real-time noisemakers, leading to better performance and less annoyance.

Continued research is underway to explore new sources for recordings, such as smart speakers, as well as improve keystroke isolation techniques. The integration of a language model is also being considered to enhance the effectiveness of acoustic snooping.