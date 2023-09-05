Bodhi Linux 7.0: A Seamless and Customizable Operating System Experience

Bodhi Linux, an open-source operating system based on Ubuntu 22.04, has released its latest version, Bodhi Linux 7.0, which promises to be the best release yet. Known for its desktop minimalism and customization options, Bodhi Linux delivers a seamless and user-friendly experience.

One of the notable improvements in Bodhi 7.0 is the simplified onboarding experience. Previously, users had to answer questions about the intended use of the OS, but now they are greeted with the Moksha desktop environment upon login, without any additional setup steps.

The default Moksha theme features a vibrant green color and a subtly animated background. The desktop includes an analog clock, workspace pager for switching between virtual desktops, system tray, application launchers, and a desktop menu. The menu, accessible by clicking on any blank spot on the desktop, provides access to various applications.

While the default installation may lack some important applications, the Bodhi AppCenter allows users to install software easily, including popular applications like LibreOffice. However, notable omissions from the default installation are Snap and Flatpak support, so users need to install and enable them separately.

The Moksha desktop also offers the option to add favorite applications for quick launching. By accessing the Settings Panel and selecting Favorite Applications, users can add their preferred apps to the desktop menu for easy access.

Other improvements in Bodhi 7.0 include a new “s76” release with upgraded performance, updated EFL and Terminology, an upgraded greeter with a password reveal feature, and enhancements to the Moksha Green theme.

Overall, Bodhi Linux 7.0 combines simplicity and customization to provide an enjoyable desktop experience. While it may not be recommended for beginners, users with some Linux experience will appreciate the easy-to-use interface and the ability to personalize their system. For those interested in trying Bodhi Linux, the latest release is available for download.

