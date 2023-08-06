CityLife

Bobbi Brown Shares Her Secret to Combat Fine Lines

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Bobbi Brown Shares Her Secret to Combat Fine Lines

Bobbi Brown, renowned beauty icon, has revealed the product she uses to combat “fine lines” and maintain healthy skin at the age of 66. According to Brown, the key to hacking the system and preventing makeup from settling into fine lines and wrinkles is the right moisturizer. Brown’s go-to product is the Jones Road Beauty Oil-Free Moisturizer.

Brown explains that fine lines are influenced by the texture of the skin and the formulas of the products used. The right moisturizer can create a cushion in the skin, preventing makeup from settling into these lines. The Jones Road Beauty Oil-Free Moisturizer, designed by Brown herself, is ideal for all skin types. It is lightweight, oil-free, and fragrance-free.

In addition to its hydrating properties, the Oil-Free Moisturizer contains niacinamide, an ingredient known for its antioxidant properties. Niacinamide helps improve the appearance of pores, regulates sebum production, brightens the complexion, and hydrates the skin. The moisturizer also contains hydrating squalene and glycerin, making it a powerhouse formula suitable for all skin types.

Brown personally loves the Oil-Free Moisturizer, especially during the summer or warmer months due to its lightweight and non-oily formula. She mentions that it provides hydration without adding oil to the skin, which is perfect for humid conditions.

Fans of Brown and the Oil-Free Moisturizer have praised its effectiveness. Many have commented on its lightweight and hydrating properties, making it their top choice among other moisturizers.

While the Oil-Free Moisturizer works for all skin types, Brown recommends the Jones Road Beauty Miracle Cream for those who require extra hydration and moisture. The Miracle Cream is particularly helpful for mature and very dry skin types.

Bobbi Brown is known for sharing innovative skincare products that address various skin concerns, and the Oil-Free Moisturizer is no exception. If you’re interested in exploring more of Brown’s favorite skincare and makeup products, you can find them for purchase below.

(Source: Prevention)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

