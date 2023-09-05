Boat Wave Elevate Smartwatch Unveiled in India, Offers Apple Watch-Like Design

The Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch has been launched in India, showcasing a design that bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Watch Ultra. Priced at Rs. 2,299, the Boat smartwatch offers a range of features, including a 1.96-inch HD display with up to 500 nits of brightness. It supports Bluetooth calling and can save up to 20 contacts. Alongside a built-in speaker and mic, the smartwatch boasts over 50 sports tracking options.

In terms of health monitoring, the Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch comes equipped with a heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor. It also offers a range of tools for tracking sleep and daily activity. The smartwatch is available in four different color variants – Grey, Black, Green, and Orange.

The Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch is designed to offer a long-lasting battery life. With heavy use, it can last up to five days and up to two days with Bluetooth calling enabled. In standby mode, the smartwatch can provide up to 15 days of battery life. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

The Boat Wave Elevate smartwatch is currently available for purchase on Amazon India, starting from September 6 at 12pm.

Overall, the Boat Wave Elevate offers a stylish design inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra, while providing a range of useful features for health and fitness tracking. With its affordable price point, it aims to appeal to consumers looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch option.

