Introducing the boAt Wave Elevate: A Budget Smartwatch with Impressive Features

The boAt Wave Elevate has recently been released as the newest addition to the Wave series of smartwatches. Bearing a striking resemblance to the high-end Apple Watch Ultra, this budget-friendly smartwatch is priced under Rs 3,000 and offers a range of features, including Bluetooth Calling and a large HD display.

The Wave Elevate boasts a 1.96-inch HD display with slim bezels and a brightness of 500 nits. Users can customize their watch faces and enjoy a metallic build with ocean band straps, reminiscent of the Apple Watch Ultra. The watch also features a functional crown for easy menu navigation and customization of watch faces and settings.

One of the standout features of the boAt Wave Elevate is its support for Bluetooth Calling. With an inbuilt speaker and microphone, users can save up to 20 phone numbers and use the dial pad directly on their smartwatch. This functionality ensures that users can stay connected even when their phone is not within reach.

In addition to Bluetooth Calling, the Wave Elevate offers a range of health tracking features. These include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, step tracking, distance tracking, and calorie tracking. Users can also access breathing exercises to help manage stress. With 50+ sports modes, the smartwatch allows users to monitor their physical activities and sync the data with a compatible app. The Wave Elevate is also compatible with the Apple Health and Google Fit apps.

The boAt Wave Elevate impresses with its battery life, which can last up to 15 days on a single charge. Heavy usage can provide up to 5 days of battery life, while enabling Bluetooth Calling will reduce this to 2 days. The smartwatch also offers voice assistance through Google Assistant or Siri, as well as features such as weather updates, alarm clock, stopwatch, remote camera/music controls, smart notifications, DND mode, and the Find My Phone feature. Furthermore, it is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

The boAt Wave Elevate is available for purchase starting September 6 on Amazon, with a launch price of Rs 2,299. It comes in orange, grey, green, and black color variants, with orange being an homage to Apple’s signature color for the Watch Ultra.

