BMW’s Greatest Designs: A Look Back at 16 Iconic Cars

BMW has certainly made a splash in recent years with its bold and daring designs. The BMW XM, 7 Series, and the newly revealed Neue Klasse have all divided opinions among BMW enthusiasts. However, amidst these new designs, there is a collection of 16 historic Bimmers that are universally regarded as some of the brand’s greatest designs.

These 16 cars, curated by BMW UK, represent what made BMW such an exciting and iconic brand. Their designs are simple, timeless, and evoke a sense of passion and excitement. Unlike modern Bimmers, these cars are focused on delivering pure driving experiences without unnecessary tech-focused fluff.

One of the standout models in this collection is the BMW M1, which was the first-ever M Division product. Despite being a financial flop for the brand, the Giugiaro-designed supercar remains a fan-favorite. Another notable design is the BMW Z8, a standalone model that pays homage to the brand’s original grand touring roadster, the BMW 507. Henrik Fisker’s design still captivates enthusiasts today.

Perhaps the most iconic of them all is the 3.0 CSL “Batmobile,” BMW’s highly successful touring car. Its striking design, with its shark-nose front end and massive rear wing, remains breathtakingly beautiful. The E34-generation M5, the last hand-built M5 with a six-cylinder engine, also stands out for its simple and boxy ’90s design that has aged gracefully.

Other gems in this collection include the BMW 1 Series M, 2002 Turbo, E30 M3, E46 M3 CSL, E92 M3 GTS, E39 M5, E60 M5, F10 M5, 635 CSi, BMW Z1, Mini JCW GP1, and Mini JCW GP2.

These cars from BMW UK’s collection remind us of the brand’s rich heritage and its commitment to delivering exceptional driving experiences. Whether you are a fan of BMW’s new design direction or not, there is no denying the timeless appeal and beauty of these iconic designs.

