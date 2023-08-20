BMW Launches All-Electric Version of 5 Series

BMW has announced the official production rollout of the all-electric version of its popular midsize sedan, the 5 Series. The electric i5 comes after six years of product testing and will feature BMW’s updated technology and software, including OS 8.5. The vehicle will maintain BMW’s signature “sporty” business look.

The 5 Series is BMW’s second most popular vehicle, with the main difference between the 3 Series being its larger size. Luxury car manufacturers like BMW have been testing the EV market as the popularity of electric vehicles continues to rise. Electric luxury car makers such as Tesla have helped diminish the perception of EVs as weak or unattractive.

BMW, along with Mercedes-Benz and Audi, is riding the wave of the growing popularity of EVs. It is projected that EVs will account for 60% of the luxury vehicle market by 2030. BMW executives are hopeful that the i5 will be well received.

CEO Oliver Zipse expressed excitement about the i5 launch, stating that it will give BMW a unique selling point. The automaker anticipates a more than 40% increase in EV production in the coming year.

The price of the new i5 starts at over $66,000, positioning it as a luxury option. While not accessible to all, the price is comparable to other similar models in the market.

The BMW i5 provides drivers looking to transition to electric vehicles with another stylish choice. While it won’t solve global warming on its own, offering consumers more EV options may encourage some to make the switch.

Reactions among car enthusiasts have been mixed. While some drivers are excited about the electric option for the 5 Series, others have criticized the design. Concerns have been raised about the inclusion of the grille on the front of the vehicle and the proportions of the smaller BMW front hood.