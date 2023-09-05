Video of High-Performance V8 Sedans Drifting in a Tesla Showroom Sparks Controversy

A video capturing two high-performance V8 sedans drifting through a Tesla showroom car park has taken social media by storm, accumulating over 17 million views and counting. The videos, featuring a BMW M5 and a Mercedes-AMG E63, have sparked a heated debate between electric car enthusiasts and fans of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

Filmed at a Tesla showroom in China, both videos appear to be staged, with an empty car park and no apparent concern from showroom staff. Additionally, the drivers behind the wheel of these vehicles are highly skilled race drivers, further emphasizing the intentional nature of the stunt.

While the videos gained significant attention, some Tesla fans were quick to downplay the spectacle, noting that a Tesla Model S Plaid or even a Model 3 Performance could easily outperform the V8 sedans. In contrast, fans of the V8 engines praised the display of power and skill.

Amidst the back-and-forth banter, there were voices of reason that acknowledged the engineering prowess of both sides. One commenter, who identified as an engineer and Tesla owner, expressed respect for the 100-plus years of engineering and legacy that Mercedes-Benz brings to the table.

It is important to note that these videos serve as a reminder of the ongoing rivalry between electric vehicles and traditional combustion engines. As electric cars continue to gain traction in the market, events like this highlight the passion and devotion that exists among enthusiasts on both sides of the debate.

Ultimately, the video has sparked intense discussion and further fueled the ongoing electric versus gasoline debate. It remains to be seen how this controversy will shape the future of the automotive industry, but one thing is clear – the clash between electric and traditional vehicles is far from over.

Sources:

– Joshua Dowling, CarAdvice / Drive