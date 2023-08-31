BMW Teases New Addition to M4 Lineup with Nurburgring Track Record Attempt

BMW recently made headlines by booking the entire Nurburgring track for a day and bringing four of its performance cars to set new records. In a video released by the automaker, they teased a potential new addition to the M4 lineup. Although the exact date of the track session is unknown, it is believed to have taken place early in the spring.

The video showcases the BMW M2, M3 CS, M4 CSL, and an unnamed M4-based prototype as they take on the 14.2-mile Nordschleife portion of the track with a flying start. The M2 set a new record for compact cars with a time of 7 minutes 38.71 seconds. Following that, the M3 CS, equipped with a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine producing 542 horsepower, completed the track in 7:28.76 minutes.

The M4 CSL, a hardcore coupe weighing 310 pounds less than the M3 CS and equipped with the same engine, completed the track in an impressive time of 7:18.14 minutes. However, the most intriguing part of the video is the fourth car, an M4 prototype, suspected to be the M4 CS. While its Nurburgring time is unknown, the video lists it as the fastest of the four cars, suggesting it may be faster than the M4 CSL.

The BMW M4 CS is anticipated to be a high-performance variant of the M4, potentially surpassing the performance of the M4 CSL. With its track record attempt at the Nurburgring, BMW has generated excitement and anticipation for this upcoming addition to their lineup.

Definitions:

– Nurburgring: A famous racetrack in Nurburg, Germany known for its challenging course and use as a testing ground for performance cars.

– Prototype: An early version or sample of a product, typically used for testing and evaluation before mass production.

Sources:

– [Source Name] – [Source Date]

– [Source Name] – [Source Date]