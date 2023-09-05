The Speedmachine: Red Bull and BMC Collaborate on World’s Fastest Time-Trial Bike

BMC and Red Bull Advanced Technologies have recently unveiled the Speedmachine, which they claim to be the fastest time-trial and triathlon bike in the world. Combining Red Bull’s Formula 1 technology with BMC’s expertise in cycling, the Speedmachine offers enhanced stability, is 500 grams lighter than its predecessor, and provides integrated hydration solutions.

One of the most significant advancements in the design of the Speedmachine is its simplified assembly and disassembly. With only 20 components, the frameset weight has been reduced by 500 grams. The bike’s bar assembly can be easily turned with just four bolts for easy packing or boxing, and the seatpost can be removed and packed efficiently with a simple vertical clamp.

World Tour team AG2R Citroën rider Ben O’Connor has had the opportunity to extensively test the new frame and has described it as a game-changer. He praises the improved maneuverability and stability of the Speedmachine, both on descents and climbs. O’Connor emphasizes the importance of rigidity and responsiveness in a time-trial bike, particularly for technical turns with rolling descents and climbs.

The collaboration between BMC and Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies F1 arm has resulted in a refined design from every angle. Pro triathlete Max Neumann of the BMC Pro Triathlon Team is highly impressed with the Speedmachine, stating that it exceeds his expectations for a time-trial bike. He highlights the bike’s stability at high speeds, during climbs, and in crosswinds. Neumann notes that the Speedmachine has the climbing capabilities of a road bike and performs exceptionally well on flat time-trials.

The Speedmachine line-up is set to be available in Australia starting December. It includes the SM01 LTD, priced at $21,499; the SM01 TWO, priced at $14,499; and the SM01 MOD V1 DI Frameset, priced at $8,999.

Definitions:

– Time-trial bike: A bike designed specifically for time-trial events, maximizing aerodynamics and speed.

– Triathlon bike: A bike designed for triathlon races, combining elements of road and time-trial bikes for efficiency in various disciplines.

– Frameset: The main components of a bicycle frame, including the frame itself, fork, and seatpost.

