Louise Blain Joins Blumhouse Games as Creative Lead

Louise Blain has been announced as the new Creative Lead for Blumhouse Games, the gaming division of Blumhouse Productions. With over 12 years of experience in the horror genre through magazines, online content, and podcasts, Blain is well-equipped to bring the company’s creative vision to life. Additionally, she will assist in identifying and vetting potential partnerships and game ideas.

Blumhouse Games President, Zach Wood, expressed his excitement about Blain’s addition to the team, citing her extensive knowledge and understanding of horror in various media forms, particularly video games. Wood stated that her expertise aligns perfectly with the company’s goal to deliver unique and creative horror game experiences to their audience.

Blain, who is a fan of Blumhouse horror herself, expressed her enthusiasm for joining the games division. She looks forward to working with development partners to deliver even more frights to gaming enthusiasts.

Blumhouse Games was established earlier this year and collaborates with independent game developers to create original, horror-themed games for consoles, PCs, and mobile platforms. The company is specifically targeting indie-budget games, with a focus on innovation and pushing creative boundaries.

Overall, Blain’s appointment as Creative Lead at Blumhouse Games illustrates the company’s commitment to delivering immersive and thrilling gaming experiences to horror fans worldwide.

