Apple Successfully Defends Against Bluetooth Patent Infringement Claims

Apple has successfully defended itself against claims that it infringed two Bluetooth pairing patents relating to AirPods. The claim was a ridiculous one, but might have succeeded on a technical point of law. Fortunately, sanity prevailed when the appeal judge decided to apply a commonsense test.

One-E-Way held two patents for a system of generating a “unique user code,” which is sent to a headphone to enable it to pair with the other device. The ridiculousness of the claim is that this is, of course, how Bluetooth pairing works. When you pair an iPhone to a set of AirPods, for example, the two devices exchange codes in order to allow the wireless connection. The company had already lost its claim against Apple in district court but appealed to the Federal Circuit.

One-E-Way’s patents describe a code that is unique to a user rather than a device. PatentlyO explains that the company had argued the two things were equivalent. One-E-Way contended that even though the Bluetooth address codes are associated with devices, the codes are still associated with individual users through the operation of the device. In other words, One-E-Way argued that Bluetooth pairing to a particular device is equivalent to pairing with a specific user. This argument makes the assumption that each device is limited to just “one user.”

However, the judge decided that it was appropriate to look at “the ordinary meaning” of the phrase – and on that basis, a unique user code is not the same as a unique device code.

Certainly in the case of in-ear headphones like AirPods, that claim might technically have succeeded, since very few people will share these devices between more than one person. But, the judge decided that a user and a device are different things, even if a device is only used by a single user. So no, One-E-Way doesn’t own a Bluetooth pairing patent.