Verizon’s BlueJeans Video App to Shut Down

Verizon has announced that it will be shutting down its video conferencing app, BlueJeans. The app was acquired by Verizon in 2020 and was initially launched in 2011 as a business-focused video app.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, many companies and individuals relied on video conferencing apps to stay connected, with competitors like Google Meet and Zoom gaining popularity. Seeing an opportunity in the growing market, Verizon acquired BlueJeans and even partnered with Google to preload the app on smart glasses.

To attract more users, BlueJeans recently introduced a free tier, but it failed to gain significant popularity compared to other free services like Google Meet and Zoom.

Members of Verizon’s BlueJeans service received an email explaining the app’s shutdown. The first phase of the shutdown process will be the discontinuation of the free trial and the free “BlueJeans Basic” tier, effective August 31, 2023. Business customers are expected to be given a longer transition period.

In the email, Verizon thanked BlueJeans users for their support and explained that the decision to sunset the app was made due to the changing market landscape. Users were also informed that any recordings saved on BlueJeans should be downloaded before August 31, as the content will be deleted according to BlueJeans’ privacy policy.

For any further inquiries, users were advised to contact support through the BlueJeans website.

Despite Verizon’s acquisition, BlueJeans did not achieve widespread popularity and now faces its end-of-life.