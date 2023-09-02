Warner Bros. Plans to Release “Blue Beetle” on Digital and VOD Platforms

Warner Bros. Pictures is set to release its DC Comics adaptation “Blue Beetle” on digital and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms on Tuesday, September 19th, according to When to Stream. The release comes 32 days after the film’s theatrical run, which began on August 18th. This release strategy mirrors that of the “The Flash” movie, which also had a 32-day gap between its theatrical release and availability for digital purchase. Similarly, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” became available online just three weeks after its global opening.

Although there is no official premiere date for the film on HBO Max, When to Stream estimates it will likely be in early November. Initially, “Blue Beetle” was planned for a direct streaming release on HBO Max, but the studio changed its strategy and opted for a theatrical release instead.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, “Blue Beetle” follows the story of Jaime, a recent college graduate who unexpectedly becomes the host of an ancient relic called the Scarab, a piece of alien biotechnology. This relic grants him an extraordinary suit of armor with unpredictable powers. The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, earning a B+ CinemaScore.

In terms of box office performance, “Blue Beetle” has grossed nearly $50 million in the United States and $85 million worldwide. The cast includes Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

Overall, the availability of “Blue Beetle” on digital and VOD platforms provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the film from the comfort of their own homes. It follows Warner Bros. Pictures’ release strategy for other DC Comics adaptations, allowing audiences to experience these superhero stories beyond their initial theatrical run.

Source: When to Stream