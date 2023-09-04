Nintendo Launches Pikmin Finder, a Charming AR Game for Mobile Devices

Nintendo has released Pikmin Finder, a delightful mobile browser-based augmented reality (AR) game. The game allows players to explore their surroundings and discover Nintendo’s adorable plant-animal hybrids called Pikmin.

With a simple swipe up of the finger, players can pluck the hidden Pikmin they find around their home or nearby areas. Once discovered, these flower-topped creatures embark on a quest to unearth hidden treasures lurking in the house.

The author of the source article tried the game and successfully found Pikmin in unexpected places such as bookshelves, laptops, and even behind a radiator. One Pikmin was even spotted sprouting from a headset while someone was wearing it.

After uncovering the various types of Pikmin, including Red, Yellow, Winged, and Ice Pikmin, they set off to find treasure. Although the treasures may not be as grand as Smaug’s gold hoard, they still bring joy. Some of the treasures discovered include a ‘Sphere of Fuzzy Feelings,’ a ‘Cushion Cake,’ and a ‘Stately Rubber Cutie’ (i.e., a tennis ball, a waffle, and a bath duck).

Pikmin Finder is designed to be played on a mobile device with a camera, such as a smartphone or a tablet. Players interested in trying the game can access it through a provided link.

Pikmin Finder’s release follows the success of the latest Pikmin game, which received a rare five-star review score from Eurogamer. The game focuses on attracting new players to the franchise with its charming visuals and engaging strategy. It has been praised as one of Nintendo’s best games in recent years.

Overall, Pikmin Finder offers a delightful and engaging AR experience that combines exploration, discovery, and the lovable Pikmin creatures.

Sources:

– Nintendo

– Eurogamer