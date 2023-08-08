Bloodborne Fan Creates Hacked Version Running at 1080p and 60FPS on PlayStation 5

A fan of the popular game Bloodborne has created a hacked version that runs at 1080p and 60 frames per second (FPS) on the PlayStation 5. The fan, known as Illusion on Twitter, used a hacked PS5 to achieve this advanced performance and shared over two minutes of gameplay footage. Bloodborne, developed by FromSoftware, is a beloved gothic horror RPG that was originally released for the PlayStation 4, where it was locked at 30FPS.

The 60FPS mod for Bloodborne was created by hacker and dataminer Lance McDonald, who ported it to run on the PS5 hardware using the current state of PlayStation 5 hacking and exploitation. This allows the game to be played at a smooth 60FPS in full 1080p resolution.

Bloodborne fans have been eagerly awaiting an update to the game, with a version for PC being the most requested. In fact, players were so desperate for a PC version that they modded FromSoftware assets into a similar game called Lies of P when it received a PC demo.

There is hope for a proper re-release of Bloodborne, especially with the game’s ten-year anniversary approaching and Sony’s recent push for PC releases. However, no official announcements have been made by the publisher.

In our review of the PS4 version, IGN gave Bloodborne a rating of 9/10 and described it as an “exhausting and exhilarating journey into the depths of madness.”

