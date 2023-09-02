Block Spam Calls and Texts with RoboKiller: A Comprehensive Solution

RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker provides a holistic approach to dealing with spam calls and texts. Unlike simply blocking individual numbers, this service offers a range of features to prevent new spam contacts and eliminate known spammers. With a three-year subscription on sale for $50 during the Stack Social Labor Day Sale, RoboKiller aims to provide users with relief from the frustration of spam communications.

The creators of RoboKiller assert that it can effectively eliminate 99% of spam calls and 95% of spam texts. This is achieved through tracking emerging spam call trends in your area and providing you with access to a global scammer blacklist that contains over 500 million known phone scams. Additionally, users have the ability to adjust the levels of call blocking to ensure that important calls are not missed. Specific numbers can also be designated to bypass the block. The AI call screener feature offers information on the identity of the caller before answering the call.

Moreover, RoboKiller goes beyond simply blocking spammers by offering answer bots that can engage with scammers on your behalf. This provides an additional layer of protection and convenience for users. Currently, RoboKiller enjoys a rating of 4.5 stars on the iOS store, further attesting to its effectiveness.

By subscribing to RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker, users can significantly reduce the number of spam calls and texts they receive. The Labor Day Sale ends on September 4th, so this is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the comprehensive solution that RoboKiller offers.

Source: ZDNET Recommends