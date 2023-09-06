Bloc Digital Establishes North American Headquarters in Lake County, Ohio

Bloc Digital, a leading data visualization and immersive technology company based in the United Kingdom, is expanding its operations to North America with the establishment of its headquarters in Lake County, Ohio. The company specializes in cutting-edge data visualization, advanced 3D modeling, and immersive technology to provide marketing services, manufacturing solutions, operations support, and training solutions.

With a growing portfolio of international clients in sectors such as engineering, technology, and manufacturing, including prestigious companies like Rolls Royce and Lubrizol, Bloc Digital has solidified its position as a market leader. The company has developed a reputation for its industrial knowledge, research and development investments in virtual and immersive solutions, and its ability to deliver high-quality results at a competitive cost.

Bloc Digital’s decision to establish its presence in Mentor, Lake County, comes after a series of successful trade missions and new business commissions. The company has also formed partnerships with NASA and Blue Abyss, further enhancing its credibility in the industry. The establishment of a downtown studio in Mentor’s historic Matchworks Building demonstrates the company’s commitment to the region.

City officials in Mentor are excited to welcome Bloc Digital and view the company’s investment as an excellent example of an inward investment strategy focused on building relationships with international companies. The investment is a testament to the dedication of the Mentor City Council, administration, and business community.

Mentor’s International Trade Initiative, in collaboration with economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, academic institutions, and other private companies and organizations in Northeast Ohio, ensures that international companies have a smooth transition when entering the U.S. market. Key partners include TeamNEO, JobsOhio, Cleveland State University, and the Ohio Aerospace Institute.

The Ohio Aerospace Institute sees tremendous value in Bloc Digital’s services, particularly in enhancing the virtual capabilities of its members in the aerospace community. The innovative approach and expertise of Bloc Digital in 3D rendering and virtual reality techniques have already been utilized by prominent companies like Rolls-Royce Aviation and Lubrizol.

The establishment of Bloc Digital’s North American headquarters in Mentor showcases the success of the Mentor International Trade Initiative in assisting companies entering the U.S. market. The tailored approach of the initiative, particularly in the healthcare, aerospace, and precision manufacturing sectors, has attracted small and medium-sized enterprises primarily based in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The relationships built with international partner organizations are yielding significant investment returns.

