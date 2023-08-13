Overwatch 2 Receives Criticism as Worst-Reviewed Game on Steam

Blizzard Entertainment’s recent release, Overwatch 2, has faced significant backlash, quickly becoming the worst-reviewed title on Valve’s Steam platform. With approximately 70,000 reviews, only 10% of them are positive. This has caused Overwatch 2 to surpass “War of the Three Kingdoms” and earn the infamous title of the “worst-rated game” on Steam.

The main criticisms revolve around Blizzard’s decision to adopt a free-to-play business model with an emphasis on microtransactions, overpriced skins, and predatory behavior. Additionally, players are displeased with the discontinuation of the original game, rendering it unplayable for those who purchased it. As a result, the player base is forced to transition to the free-to-play model to continue playing.

Gamers have also expressed disappointment over the significant reduction of the highly anticipated PvE Hero mode, which was initially believed to be the core focus of the sequel. While Blizzard did announce three separate PvE missions, users find the $15 price tag unreasonable in relation to the content provided.

While some reviews offer constructive criticism, many delve into unrelated topics such as the Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard and reports of sexual harassment within the company. While these issues hold importance, they should not be listed as negative points in reviews of a specific game, and Valve’s moderation is expected to remove them.

Blizzard’s attempt to expand its user base with the Steam launch of Overwatch 2 has backfired. The decision to make Overwatch 2 their debut title on the platform has sparked debate, although further details are not provided. The release of Overwatch 2: Invasion may potentially improve the situation, as it is the game’s largest update and will introduce new in-game content.

For more information on the update, visit our roundup.