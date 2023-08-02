New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE missions will be launching on August 10 as part of the game’s sixth season. These missions will include three story missions, a new hero, a core game mode called Flashpoint, and numerous new cosmetic items.

Blizzard recently decorated its campus in celebration of the upcoming season, and a picture of the display was shared by Blizzard’s President, Mike Ybarra, on Twitter. The image revealed several upcoming skins, including a special Mythic Ana skin where she appears as a possible Omnic. It is unclear whether this is a story spoiler or a non-canon situation.

In the top left of the image, fans also spotted what could be the new support hero for Overwatch 2. Not much is known about this hero, but the developers have teased that she will have a unique weapon.

The image also shows Reaper, Cassidy, Pharah, and Genji with Omnic-style skins. It is uncertain whether these skins will be part of the Battle Pass or available for purchase in the shop.

With the release of Overwatch 2 Invasion just around the corner, more news and updates are expected in the coming days. Players are excited about the new cosmetic items that will be available once the season begins.

