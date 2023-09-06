Diablo IV: Long-Term Support and Yearly Expansions

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo IV will receive long-term support through its quarterly seasons and annual paid expansions. General Manager of the Diablo franchise, Rod Fergusson, stated that the team’s vision for the game extends for “years and years,” with the first season serving as the foundation for its future.

Fergusson emphasized that the team is focused on providing a continuous stream of content through the game’s seasonal updates and expansions. The development team has long-term plans and storylines in place, ensuring that Diablo IV will receive ongoing support. This approach mirrors the expansion cadence seen in Bungie’s Destiny games, particularly Destiny 2, which offers free seasonal updates and paid annual expansions.

While specifics regarding the upcoming expansions are not yet available, previous iterations of the Diablo series introduced new areas, storylines, and character classes. Diablo Immortal, a mobile spin-off, recently introduced the first new class in nine years. Blizzard’s commitment to delivering regular updates and expansions aims to address the long gap between Diablo III and Diablo IV and meet the expectations of the player community.

Diablo IV’s first content drop, the Season of the Malignant, received mixed reviews due to criticism of the battle pass system and a pre-season patch that made the game grindier. In response, Blizzard issued an apology and promised to avoid releasing such a patch in the future. With the upcoming Season of Blood, players can expect significant improvements to storage management and status effects. Blizzard aims to address community feedback and ensure a more enjoyable gameplay experience.

Sources:

– Dexerto

– Kotaku