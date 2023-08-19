Blizzard Addresses Overwatch 2 “Review Bombers”

Blizzard has acknowledged the impact of “review bombers” on Overwatch 2, stating that the dissatisfaction stems from the cancellation of a larger PvE component that was announced in 2019 but could not be delivered. In a statement on the game’s official website, Aaron Keller expressed that while being review bombed is not a pleasant experience, the team intends to move forward by adding and improving Overwatch 2.

Last week, Overwatch 2 became Steam’s “worst reviewed” game shortly after its Steam debut, receiving an aggregate user score of around 0.94 due to review bombing. However, despite this negativity, Keller highlighted that many new players have been joining Overwatch 2, and the goal has always been to make the game more accessible to a wider audience.

Blizzard plans to continue expanding and enhancing Overwatch 2 by introducing more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cosmetics, and features. Keller emphasized the commitment to creating an ever-evolving game that continually innovates and responds to player feedback.

The community has expressed enthusiasm for the current state of Overwatch 2, with core players noting that it feels like Blizzard is listening to their feedback. This positive sentiment is encouraging for the future of the game.

In other news, it was revealed that the mysterious hooded figure that has been captivating the Overwatch community is none other than John Cena. As part of the marketing campaign for Overwatch 2’s upcoming Invasion update, Cena has been working with Blizzard to “interrupt” streams of prominent content creators and provide enigmatic warnings about the new update.

Blizzard remains focused on addressing the challenges faced by Overwatch 2 and is committed to delivering an exceptional gaming experience for its growing player base.