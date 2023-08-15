Blizzard Introduces Solo Self Found Mode for Diablo III

Blizzard has announced the testing of a new dedicated single-player mode, Solo Self Found, for Diablo III. This mode, available as part of Patch 2.7.6 PTR, comes with its own leaderboards and a hardcore version recommended for players seeking a challenge. With Solo Self Found mode, players will not receive experience bonuses from multiplayer dungeons or be able to trade with other players. To play in this mode, players simply need to choose “Solo Hero” when creating their character.

In addition to the new mode, Blizzard is introducing the final new season of the game called “Visions of Enmity.” This season pits players against demons in pocket dimensions that spawn throughout Sanctuary. Players can encounter additional fissures after defeating the enemies within a vision.

Blizzard is also working on other updates for the game, including three new exclusive Monster Affixes and an increase in the number of “Paragon Points” players can use to upgrade attributes. The developers have made quality-of-life changes based on player feedback, such as swapping out certain monsters and challenges and increasing checkpoint counts in Battlefields and Boneyards.

The testing period for Diablo III Patch 2.7.6 PTR will run from August 15th to August 29th, with the new season expected to begin shortly thereafter. Players interested in participating can find instructions on how to join the public test on Blizzard’s website. Once season 29 concludes, Blizzard plans to recycle old scenarios for season 30.