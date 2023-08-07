Diablo 4 Players Banned for Exploiting Glitch

Blizzard has identified accounts that took advantage of a recent glitch in Diablo 4 and has banned them. The glitch allowed players to temporarily migrate their Eternal characters into the new Seasonal Realm. However, Blizzard addressed the issue in a recent hotfix prior to Patch 1.1.1 and has taken action against accounts involved in exploiting the glitch.

The glitch involved disconnecting from the internet during multiplayer sessions to log into Seasonal content with Eternal Characters. Players were using this exploit to load up their Eternal characters with Seasonal items, including equipping the new Malignant Hearts that are exclusive to the Season of the Malignant. This exploit greatly altered the intended gameplay, violating the game’s terms of service.

Diablo 4 Community Manager Adam Fletcher confirmed the fix and the actions taken against accounts involved. Blizzard has a zero-tolerance policy for exploiting glitches, as is the case with most online games. It is unclear at this time the severity or duration of the bans, whether they are account-wide or if only the characters used in the exploit were deleted.

The community’s response to the banning has been unsympathetic. Many users on the Diablo 4 Subreddit agreed that intentionally exploiting an exploit should result in a ban. It is important to note that to safely build powerful Diablo 4 characters without the risk of banning, players can refer to comprehensive guides and builds.

It remains to be seen how Blizzard will continue to address any future glitches or exploits in Diablo 4 to maintain the integrity of the gameplay experience.