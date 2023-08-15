Blizzard Suspends Player Trading in Diablo 4 Due to Exploit

Blizzard has temporarily suspended player trading in Diablo 4 due to a gold and item duplication exploit. The exploit involves one player initiating a trade with another player, dropping the items or gold in the trade slot, and then forcing the client to close. When the player logs back in, the items or gold reappear in their inventory as well as the other player’s inventory.

Blizzard has stated that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. Once the fix is implemented, player trading will be reinstated. The company also warns that any account found engaging in gold and item duplication exploits will be actioned according to the End User License Agreement.

Blizzard has reassured players that those who accidentally traded with someone using the exploit will not face any consequences. However, the exploit has caused problems in the game’s economy, as some players used it to bid large amounts of gold on items for sale.

Diablo 4 does not have an in-game auction house, unlike its predecessor Diablo 3. Players have been using third-party platforms like Discord to find buyers for their virtual goods. However, this exploit has disrupted the makeshift market.

The issue has sparked debate among players, with some calling for proper trading support within the game to avoid relying on external platforms. Others have suggested expanding the game’s MMO features to add more variety in gameplay.

Blizzard has released patch 1.1.1, which has been well-received by players. Diablo 4 Season 1 is currently ongoing and is expected to last until late October 2023. The game has been successful despite various controversies.

Overall, Blizzard is addressing player concerns and working to stabilize the in-game economy while ensuring a fair playing experience for all.