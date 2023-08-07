Blizzard Bans Players for Using Diablo 4 Character Realm Transfer Exploit

Blizzard has announced that it has banned several players in Diablo 4 for exploiting a character realm transfer glitch that went viral in late July. The bug allowed players to transfer their Eternal Realm characters into the Seasonal Realm by briefly disconnecting from the internet and then logging back in.

By exploiting this glitch, players were able to potentially benefit from the Seasonal Blessing experience boost, enabling them to level up faster than usual. Additionally, Eternal Realm characters were able to carry over their gear and inventory items, causing balance issues within the Seasonal Realm.

Blizzard quickly patched out the exploit in a recent hotfix and took action against select accounts that were found to have used it. Adam Fletcher, the community chief, addressed the situation on the Diablo forum and thanked the community for bringing the issue to their attention.

While some players took to Reddit to complain about being banned, the general consensus seems to be that those who took advantage of the exploit deserved the consequences.

Blizzard CEO Mike Ybarra also acknowledged another bug affecting some players, preventing them from progressing and collecting rewards. He assured fans that a fix was being worked on and would be released in a few days.

Despite these setbacks, Diablo 4 is still receiving positive reception. The recent 1.1.1 patch, which addressed gameplay issues and responded to community feedback, has been well-received. The highly-anticipated Season 1, which launched last month, is expected to continue until late October 2023. Blizzard has provided a detailed roadmap and has committed to addressing community feedback throughout Season 3 and beyond.

Despite controversies, Diablo 4 remains popular and successful. It was the best-selling game in June and continues to maintain its momentum. For more information, players can refer to the in-depth Diablo 4 Season 1 guide and interactive map.