A Blind Gamer Leaves an Impact at EVO 2023

A blind gamer named Sven “BlindWarriorSven” Van de Wege made waves at this year’s Evolution Championship Series (EVO), the largest fighting game tournament. EVO 2023 took place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas over the August 4 weekend, attracting a record-breaking 9,182 players across various popular brawlers like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Guilty Gear Strive, Tekken 7, and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3. Notably, Capcom’s latest release, Street Fighter 6, stole the spotlight with a staggering 7,061 entrants.

BlindWarriorSven, a Twitch and YouTube streamer, made his presence felt in the Street Fighter 6 tournament. Despite losing his eyesight at the age of six due to cancer, he has become a skilled E. Honda and Ken player. Equipped with accessibility settings like audio cues for character movement, BlindWarriorSven competed against other players. His match against Luke player EternalPancake captivated the audience as it went down to the wire.

During the match, BlindWarriorSven displayed remarkable skill and determination. Despite the challenge of not being able to see, he won a round with a clean victory, executing E. Honda’s level three special move called The Final Bout. EternalPancake fought back and secured a victory in the second round, making the match 1-1. The last round was intense, with both players adopting a more aggressive strategy. BlindWarriorSven managed to break through EternalPancake’s defenses and delivered a winning blow, securing a 2-1 victory.

The crowd erupted with applause and cheers as BlindWarriorSven emerged triumphant. His achievement showcased the accessibility of fighting games and left a lasting impression on everyone at EVO 2023. BlindWarriorSven’s journey, along with his determination and skill, highlights the inclusivity and opportunities present in the gaming community.

Although BlindWarriorSven and EternalPancake couldn’t reach the grand finals of the tournament, their presence and performance demonstrated the increasing accessibility of fighting games. Their participation and the positive response from the audience at EVO 2023 reflect the progress made in making gaming more inclusive for individuals with disabilities.

In conclusion, BlindWarriorSven’s success story serves as an inspiration, proving that passion and dedication can overcome obstacles. The impact he made at EVO 2023 reinforces the importance of making gaming accessible to all.