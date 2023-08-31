KLab Inc.’s Bleach: Brave Souls Celebrates 80 Million Downloads

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, is celebrating a major milestone for its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls. The game has reached a total of 80 million downloads worldwide, across various platforms including smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4.

To show their gratitude to the community for their support, KLab Inc. has launched an 80 Million Downloads Celebration campaign, starting from Thursday, August 31. This campaign offers various exciting events and rewards for players to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the celebration is the 80 Million Downloads Celebration Cycle Summons, which begins on Monday, September 4. Players can participate in this event to have a chance at obtaining powerful 5 Star characters, with guaranteed rewards every 5 steps up to Step 30.

In addition, players can log in during the event period to receive a Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (80 Million Downloads). This ticket can be used to obtain a level 200 6 Star character with a fully-powered up 150% Soul Tree.

Other campaigns and bonuses that players can expect during the celebration include the Power-Up Festival, login bonuses, special orders, the Revival Candle Daily Rare Loot Quest, and various packs and machines to enhance gameplay.

A notable addition to Bleach: Brave Souls during this celebration is the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Invasion. This event introduces new characters: Bambietta, Quilge, and Ebern, based on the Thousand-Year Blood War 2023 storyline. Players have the chance to obtain these characters through special summons and a “Choose a New 5 Star Character Summons Ticket (Invasion)”.

To stay updated on the campaign details, players can check the in-app news. Bleach: Brave Souls is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases available. It is available on iOS, Android, PC, and PlayStation 4 platforms.

