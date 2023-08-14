CityLife

Blasphemous 2 Gameplay Revealed Ahead of Release on PS5

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
Blasphemous 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed Blasphemous, is set to release on PS5 in just over a week. Recently, 16 minutes of raw gameplay footage has been shared, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the game.

The art direction that made the first game stand out is still present in Blasphemous 2. Every detail is meticulously crafted, reflecting the dark and atmospheric world that the series is known for. And while building upon the foundation set by its predecessor, Blasphemous 2 promises to bring additional gameplay depth.

One notable feature of the sequel is the ability to choose between different weapon types. This will offer players a new level of customization and strategy in combat. Moreover, Blasphemous 2 is expected to offer a larger scope compared to its predecessor, providing players with an even more expansive and immersive experience.

Fans have high expectations for Blasphemous 2, and based on the gameplay footage, it seems that the game will meet or even exceed those expectations. The anticipation for the release of this sequel is palpable, and it is highly unlikely to disappoint.

Whether you are a fan of the original game or just someone looking for a challenging and visually stunning action adventure, Blasphemous 2 is definitely one to keep an eye on. With its compelling art style, gameplay improvements, and expanded world, this sequel has the potential to captivate players once again.

Blasphemous 2 is set to release on PS5 soon. Are you excited for this sequel? Let us know in the comments below and also share which brutal-looking weapon is your favorite.

