The Market’s Decline: The Role of Tech Giants and Rising Interest Rates

Tech giants Apple and Microsoft had a difficult month in August, contributing to the broader decline of the S&P 500. The main culprits for the market’s decline were rising interest rates and disappointing guidance from Apple and Microsoft. However, it is worth noting that it is highly unusual for the S&P 500 to decline for two consecutive years, which could bode well for the index’s return in 2023.

The performance of Apple and Microsoft, as two influential companies in the market, raises the question of whether they are dragging down the broader market and the tech sector. Looking at the S&P sectors, tech remains the top performer year-to-date, largely driven by the significant gains of Nvidia Corp. The second-best performer is the communications services sector, led by Meta Platforms Inc.

It is important to recognize the impact of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks, which include Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Meta, Tesla, and Alphabet. These stocks have accounted for more than 75% of the S&P’s return through July. Although the S&P closed lower in August, it was only a slight decline of 1.63%, which is not a cause for panic considering the significant gains earlier in the year.

Sector rotation is a normal occurrence in the market. While most S&P sectors pulled back in the past month, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund showed positive returns. Despite the strong rally in 2023, the market still needs to recover more ground to reach its previous high.

Underwhelming revenue guidance from Apple and Microsoft contributed to their decline in August. However, it is worth noting that rising interest rates played a role in the market’s overall decline. Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive for companies, affecting their ability to finance new projects. The Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation may be more to blame for the market’s decline than the performance of individual companies.

Although uncertainties surrounding interest rates, China’s economy, and the U.S. job market have the potential to impact stocks, it is rare for the S&P to close lower two years in a row. Historical trends show that the market tends to self-correct, attracting value-oriented bargain shoppers. Additionally, as stocks other than tech rotate into S&P leadership, the index becomes less reliant on the performance of Apple and Microsoft.

