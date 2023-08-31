Vancouver-based Studio Blackbird Interactive Lays Off 41 Employees

Vancouver-based gaming studio Blackbird Interactive has made the difficult decision to lay off 41 employees, which represents around 13% of its workforce, according to a statement confirmed by IGN. The layoffs were originally announced on LinkedIn by staff members. Despite these workforce changes, Blackbird assures that none of its announced projects will be affected by the layoffs.

The studio, known for its work on Minecraft Legends, employed roughly 300 people prior to the layoffs. In a statement, Blackbird Interactive acknowledged the challenges faced by the gaming industry this year, leading to the cancellation of several unannounced projects. These cancelled projects ultimately led to the unfortunate task of saying goodbye to members of their team.

As an independent studio, Blackbird Interactive has fostered a close-knit team dynamic and considers their employees’ well-being a top priority. To support those affected by the layoffs, the studio is offering extended benefits and severance packages to help ease the transition. The studio is committed to assisting these individuals in preparing for the next stage of their careers.

Despite the layoffs, Blackbird Interactive remains focused on its ongoing projects. The studio is currently working on two highly anticipated games, Homeworld 3 and Earthless. Homeworld 3 is set to be published by Gearbox, and Earthless is being developed in collaboration with Team17. Both games are scheduled to be released in 2024.

Unfortunately, Blackbird Interactive’s layoffs are not isolated incidents within the gaming industry. Other studios, such as Imagendary Studios and Mimimi Games, have also recently laid off a significant portion of their staff. BioWare has also announced layoffs, affecting 50 employees. These ongoing workforce changes reflect the challenges faced by the industry as a whole.

