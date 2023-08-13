Running Linux on a Mobile Device: The Blackberry Pi

Android, while based on the Linux kernel, does not fully encapsulate the Linux environment. This restricts users from running Linux software on their phones. However, there are still a significant number of users who desire a mobile device that can run a full Linux operating system without any compromises.

One such user is [IMBalENce], who has developed a custom handheld device called the Blackberry Pi. This device combines the Raspberry Pi Zero, a 320×240 LCD screen, and the BBQ20KBD keyboard from Solder Party. It also includes a 2500 mAh LiPo pouch cell with associated charging circuitry. Additionally, the Blackberry Pi can support modules such as the Raspberry Pi Camera, a Real-Time Clock, an ADS1015 ADC for reading battery voltage, and a USB hub.

The entire device is encapsulated within a 3D-printed case, resembling the original DMG-01 Game Boy with a miniature keyboard in place of the bottom half. The design features a ZX Spectrum theme, adding a touch of nostalgia. Although [IMBalENce] claims that the final product works well, the limited keys on the BlackBerry keyboard make it a bit challenging to use the device for coding purposes.

If you are interested in a mobile Linux device but don’t want to build the hardware yourself, you may consider checking out the SQFMI Beepy. It offers similar hardware capabilities but requires skilled individuals to contribute to the software and documentation. Do you think you are up for the challenge?