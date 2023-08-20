Black Myth: Wukong Hands-On Event Reveals Exciting Boss Fights and Chapter Experience

Since the release of its first trailer three years ago, Black Myth: Wukong has been highly anticipated by fans. This year, Game Science, the developer, held a hands-on event in Hangzhou, China, allowing over one thousand players to experience the latest trial version of the game.

The 45-minute demo featured three boss fights and a complete chapter experience. Following the event, the dev team made adjustments based on feedback, resulting in a slightly different experience from what others had at Gamescom in Cologne.

The trial version did not include the level-up system due to time limitations. However, players were provided with a set of skills and equipment that will be obtained in the mid-game of the final version. The protagonist can switch between three attack stances and use various spells and transformation abilities.

The first boss, Centipede Guai, was showcased in a gameplay trailer in 2020. Although its attack methods include poisonous gas, it is considered relatively easy to defeat after understanding its patterns.

The second boss, Macaque Chief, was seen in the 2021 trailer. If its health is reduced to half within a certain time, it transforms and becomes more aggressive, providing an intense encounter.

The third boss, Tiger Vanguard, appeared in the 2022 trailer and plays a significant role in the game’s storyline. It possesses high attack speed and aggression, making it challenging to defeat.

The chapter experience provided during the event, called Purple Cloud Mountain, features various environments like forests, villages, and temples. Players encounter multiple enemy types along the way, including minions capable of delivering fatal blows.

The level consists of a semi-open map with multiple paths to explore. It includes a cutscene, an optional quest for a new transformation ability, and a final boss encounter with the two-phase transformation, Blood Moon General.

There is also a hidden boss, Poisonous King, that players can encounter on a detour path. This boss presents the highest level of difficulty in the trial version.

From the trial version experience, Black Myth: Wukong is shaping up to be a classic action-RPG game with physical and spell attacks, an equipment system, and a growth system. The protagonist’s weapon, the Golden Cudgel, plays a central role in the game.

