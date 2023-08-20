Black Myth: Wukong: New Game Details and Boss Fights Preview

Black Myth: Wukong, an upcoming game by Chinese developer Game Science, has been generating excitement for the past three years. Recently, IGN provided an exclusive hands-on game preview, offering new insights into the game.

The game demo showcased three boss fights and provided a glimpse of a whole chapter. It is important to note that the demo did not include the full package, and certain aspects like the level-up system were not shown. However, players got to experience the mid-game skills and equipment. The combat mechanics have been revamped, introducing new postures like Smash Form, Pillar Form, and Thrust Form. Additionally, players will be able to transform into a Fireblade Wolf and a poisonous creature.

One of the boss fights featured in the preview is Centipede Guai, which was previously shown in a 2020 trailer. This boss resides in a haunting cave and uses various attack methods like rolling and heavy punches. It also emits a “poisonous” gas that gradually harms the player character, requiring the use of antidotes to counteract its effects.

The next boss encounter is the Macaque Chief, situated in a snow-covered terrain. The player’s movements will impact the accumulation of snow, adding an interactive element to the battle. Lowering the protagonist’s health will make the fight even more challenging, as the boss’s aggression, attack range, and patterns become significantly more formidable.

Finally, the last boss is the Tiger Vanguard, whose fight takes place in a blood-filled temple. This boss is considered the most complex and challenging, with high attack speed and aggression. Overcoming the Tiger Vanguard will prove to be a true test of skill and determination.

In addition to these bosses, there is also a hidden boss fight with the “Poisonous King.” Players must engage in a conversation with the Poisonous King and break a nearby wine barrel to initiate the battle. This boss fight is particularly intricate, featuring fast attacks and poisonous effects.

Black Myth: Wukong now has store pages on Epic Games and Steam, and it will be playable at Gamescom 2023. With the inclusion of ray tracing and DLSS 3, the game is expected to make a splash when it launches in Summer 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.