Transforming Cybersecurity Operations: An Interview with Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands

In a recent interview at Black Hat, Shira Rubinoff sat down with Charlotte Baker, the CEO of Digital Hands, to discuss the journey and services of the company. Digital Hands is one of the oldest companies in the cybersecurity industry, having been founded just 45 days after the September 11 attacks. Initially focused on software and hardware platforms to ensure performance and availability, Digital Hands has evolved with the industry to provide comprehensive labor solutions for detection, response, and remediation.

Digital Hands specializes in Managed Security Services (MSSP), catering to large enterprises that require staffing for their cybersecurity operations. With a core belief that organizations have the right to protect their data from extortion, theft, and brand damage, Digital Hands brings deep expertise and a specialized skillset to the table. In a world where there is a shortage of cybersecurity talent, with millions of unfilled jobs worldwide, Digital Hands fills this gap by offering scalable solutions that cater to organizations at various stages of their cybersecurity journey.

Charlotte Baker emphasizes that all companies, regardless of size or maturity, are potential targets for cyber attacks. While larger and more mature companies may be perceived as attractive targets, smaller organizations also face significant risks, especially as potential entry points into the supply chain. Cybersecurity should never be underestimated as compliancy alone is not sufficient to protect against evolving threats.

One area where Digital Hands excels is in working with new and emerging technologies. The company has a competitive advantage in taking these technologies and developing customized service wrapper solutions. This has enabled Digital Hands to support both their private label partners and customers who lack the staff and expertise to support these new technologies.

Overall, Digital Hands has spent two decades honing its expertise in the cybersecurity industry. While the company continues to offer bespoke services to large organizations, it has also developed prescriptive packages for companies at earlier stages of their cybersecurity maturity. This flexibility and scalability have allowed Digital Hands to cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Source: Interview with Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands at Black Hat.