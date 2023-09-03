Woman Chews Through Security Cable at Store to Steal iPhone 14 Plus

A woman from Fujian province in southeast China has been caught on camera chewing through a security cable at a store to steal an iPhone 14 Plus. The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral in China, highlights the extreme measures some people will go to in order to obtain the highly sought-after iPhone 14.

The woman, identified as Qiu, stopped in front of the display stand and reached over the counter to touch the phone. She then inspected the device and started gnawing on the security cable that was attached to it. In an attempt to avoid suspicion, Qiu pretended to browse the phone like a regular customer while biting through the cord.

The store’s employees failed to take action when the security alarm was activated during the incident, as they did not notice anything suspicious. It was only when the woman left the store and the missing phone and chewed-off cable were discovered that the authorities were notified.

Footage of the incident shows Qiu calmly placing the stolen iPhone 14 Plus in her bag and walking out of the store. She was apprehended by the police approximately 30 minutes after the crime was committed.

This is not the first instance of iPhone theft from retailers, as the iPhone 14 remains a highly coveted device. However, the extent to which Qiu went to steal the phone by chewing through the security cable is particularly unusual.

Sources:

– South China Morning Post