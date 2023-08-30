Gold Could Thrive as a Digital Asset, Says Precious Metal Executive

In an interview with Kitco News, Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals and Chair of the World Gold Council, expressed his belief that gold has the potential to succeed as a widely accepted digital asset. Smallwood highlighted gold’s status as a global store of value, attracting a new generation of investors who have experienced significant uncertainty and volatility in recent years.

One of the advantages Smallwood sees for gold in the digital marketplace is its rarity. While there are thousands of digital coins available, many of them have failed to gain traction. Smallwood suggested that Bitcoin’s lackluster performance in 2023 may create an opportunity for gold to shine. The World Gold Council has observed significant interest from banks worldwide in digitizing physical gold.

Smallwood stated that what sets gold apart is its tangible backing and real value, unlike Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which he sees as lacking substance. He emphasized the need for a gold-backed digital token that represents physical gold and can be freely traded.

The World Gold Council is actively involved in developing gold’s digital infrastructure through its Gold247 initiative. Smallwood also touched on the broader foreign exchange markets, noting that central banks are increasing their gold reserves in order to provide stronger backing for their currencies.

While Smallwood acknowledged growing competition to challenge the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency, he suggested that countries like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South America still have a long way to go to compete with the greenback. He emphasized the importance of gold backing for any currency to effectively challenge the U.S. dollar’s dominance.

Sources: Kitco News