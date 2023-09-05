Bit Digital Reports Increase in Digital Asset Production and Corporate Updates for August 2023

Bit Digital, a digital asset mining company based in New York, announced its unaudited digital asset production and corporate updates for the month of August 2023. In August, the company produced 139.9 BTC, a 5% increase compared to the previous month. This increase was primarily driven by a higher average active hash rate, although it was partially offset by an increase in network difficulty. The company’s active hash rate was approximately 2.03 EH/s as of August 31, 2023.

Bit Digital also provided updates on its digital asset holdings and treasury. As of August 31, the company held 758.5 BTC and 13,002.1 ETH, with a fair market value of approximately $19.7 million and $21.4 million, respectively. The BTC equivalent of the company’s digital asset holdings was approximately 1,747.0 or approximately $45.3 million.

Additionally, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $24.9 million as of August 31, 2023. Bit Digital also highlighted its involvement in proof-of-stake protocols. The company actively staked approximately 13,188 ETH in native and liquid staking protocols as of August 31. It earned a blended APY of approximately 4.4% on its staked ETH position for the month of August, and earned aggregate staking rewards of approximately 46.7 ETH.

Furthermore, Bit Digital announced that it will host its Annual General Meeting on September 20, 2023. The meeting will be virtual-only. The company will also be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 11-13th, as well as the Singular Midwestern Values Conference (virtual) on September 14th.

Bit Digital is a sustainability-focused generator of digital assets, with mining operations in the US, Canada, and Iceland. Investors should note that investing in Bit Digital securities involves a high degree of risk. Additional information can be found in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F.

