Billet Labs Accuses Linus Tech Tips of Delayed Compensation in Prototype Cooling Block Controversy

According to a public statement by Billet Labs on Reddit, Linus Sebastian, the face of Linus Tech Tips, did not offer to pay for the auctioned prototype cooling block until two hours after Gamers Nexus released a video highlighting ethical concerns regarding the matter.

In the video posted on August 14, Gamers Nexus raised issues of accuracy and ethics concerning Linus Tech Tips. One of the ethical concerns discussed was related to a prototype GPU cooling block from Billet Labs, a small company. The cooling block was reportedly supposed to be returned to the company, but Linus auctioned it off for charity instead.

In response to the video, Linus stated that he had already agreed to compensate Billet Labs for the cost of the prototype. However, Billet Labs contradicted this claim in their public statement on Reddit. They stated that Linus did not offer to reimburse them until after Gamers Nexus released their video.

Felix and Dean, the individuals behind Billet Labs, released their own statement on August 15. They mentioned that on August 10, they were informed via email by Linus Tech Tips that the cooling block had been sold at auction, without any apology. In their email response the same day, Billet Labs expressed their concern and asked if they would be reimbursed for the £XXXX prototype. However, Linus did not reply or offer any payment until two hours after the Gamers Nexus video went live on August 14.

Billet Labs clarified that they were only offered the exact monetary value of the prototype as reimbursement and did not request any other compensation.

Billet Labs hopes that Linus Tech Tips will make the necessary changes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

