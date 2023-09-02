Why I Love My Downcountry Bike: The Transition Spur

In this article, I will explain why I love my Transition Spur, a downcountry bike, and what my plans are for it. Despite not being the most budget-friendly or aggressive bike on the market, the Spur offers a lot of fun and versatility with its short-travel design. It is fast enough for intense cross-country rides and comfortable enough for epic adventures in places like the Peak District.

What makes the Spur so appealing to me is its balance of capabilities. It can handle challenging descents that push my comfort zone, while still being able to get me out of trouble. I consider it one of the best downcountry bikes available, even after three years since its release.

One aspect that I love about the Spur is its sleek and clean design. The low-slung lines and seamless transition from the top tube to the seatstays make it visually stunning. It’s a bike that makes me excited to ride just by looking at it.

Additionally, the Spur’s geometry has proven to stand the test of time. With a roomy reach of 480mm and a 66-degree head angle, it strikes a perfect balance between stability and maneuverability. The 75.9-degree seat angle allows me to easily adjust my weight on technical climbs. The 435mm chainstays contribute to its lively feel, although the low bottom bracket sometimes results in contact with the ground.

While there are minor aspects that could be improved, such as a steeper seat angle for better climbing performance and increased ground clearance, overall, the Spur’s geometry is nearly perfect. It requires minimal maintenance and delivers an incredibly enjoyable ride.

As an owner of the Transition Spur, I have swapped out various components over the years but have never considered switching to a different frame. The Spur not only performs exceptionally well but also has a visually stunning design and a geometry that continues to impress. It’s the perfect downcountry bike for me, and I look forward to many more adventures with it.

