Specialized Unveils the Ultra-Lightweight S-Works Tarmac SL8

Specialized has recently introduced their latest race bike, the S-Works Tarmac SL8, which they claim to be their “fastest bike ever produced.” This new model focuses on low weight, compliance, stiffness, and speed.

To achieve these goals, Specialized made some key upgrades to the Tarmac SL8. One of the most noticeable changes is the elongated Speed Sniffer head tube and the integration of a new bar-stem. These modifications aim to improve aerodynamics and increase compliance.

Specialized also managed to trim down the weight of the frame, with a claimed weight of 685g for a size 56cm. The second-tier FACT 10r frames have also undergone a revamp, now weighing in at 780g for a size 56cm.

The S-Works Tarmac SL8 is constructed using Specialized’s FACT 12r carbon fiber. The tube profiles of the SL8 are rounder and more slender than its predecessor, the SL7. This not only makes them lighter but also enables them to bear the load of the rider more efficiently.

The new tube shapes are also said to improve compliance, with Specialized claiming a 6% increase in comfort through the saddle compared to the SL7. Additionally, the bottom bracket, head tube, and fork have been stiffened up, resulting in a 33% stiffness-to-weight ratio gain.

The SL8 features a Speed Sniffer head tube that improves aerodynamics, as well as a revised seat tube with a narrower profile and a new proprietary seatpost.

Overall, the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 offers a combination of low weight, compliance, stiffness, and speed. It is an all-rounder race bike designed for performance-oriented riders who prioritize speed and efficiency.

Source: Cycling News.