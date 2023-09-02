The Biggest Video Games Releasing in September 2023

As summer comes to an end and school starts, there is excitement in the air for the release of several high-profile video games this month. From open betas to major AAA titles, gamers have plenty to look forward to in September 2023.

One highly anticipated game is Starfield, an ambitious sci-fi action role-playing game from the developers of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series, Bethesda Game Studios. With stunning trailers and gameplay reveals, Starfield has generated a lot of excitement. Players can embark on virtual space quests, customize spaceships and characters, and explore over 1,000 planets. Starfield will be released on September 6 for most players, with early access for Premium Edition buyers.

Mortal Kombat 1, despite its name, is actually the 12th installment of the classic fighting game series. It offers polished AAA-quality animation and features 20 playable characters, including the franchise’s original retro fighters. Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on multiple platforms, including Windows PCs, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, on September 14.

Cyberpunk 2077, the open-world action role-playing game from CD Projekt Red, is set to receive a substantial expansion called Phantom Liberty. This expansion will bring new game environments, quests, cosmetics, and gadgets. Players can look forward to vehicle combat, allowing them to shoot, deploy weapons, and hack other vehicles. Additionally, a major free game update will be released on the same date for all players.

Soccer fans can rejoice with the release of EA Sports FC 24 on September 29. This soccer simulation game, available on multiple platforms, is the first EA soccer game since the studio ended its partnership with FIFA. EA Sports FC 24 introduces the ability to add female players to teams and boasts a massive roster of licensed players and stadiums.

NBA 2K24, a basketball simulation video game, will provide players with the opportunity to experience NBA action before the next season begins. With a large roster of NBA and WNBA players, players can collect virtual card packs and compete online. Cross-play will be available for the latest generation of consoles, allowing players on different platforms to compete against each other.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is an exciting announcement for fans of the franchise. This Android and iOS game, releasing on September 7, offers gacha-style mechanics for acquiring weapons and gear and brings new stories and insights into the world of Final Fantasy VII. Ever Crisis combines elements from numerous FF7 titles, providing a comprehensive experience for fans.

September 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting month for gamers with the release of these highly anticipated titles. Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi, fighting games, open-world adventures, sports, or classic RPGs, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Definitions:

1. AAA titles – High-budget video games developed and published by major studios.

2. Open beta – A testing phase during which a game is made available to the public for free, allowing developers to gather feedback and make improvements.

3. NFT (Non-Fungible Token) – A unique digital asset, such as an artwork or game item, that cannot be replicated or replaced.

Sources:

– Starfield trailer and gameplay reveals

– Mortal Kombat 1 screenshot from Warner Bros.

– Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion information

– Information about EA Sports FC 24 and Nike collaboration from June IGN article

– NBA 2K24 release details

– Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis announcement information