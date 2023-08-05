A Pixel Watch 2: What We Know So Far

A Pixel Watch 2 launching in October seems highly likely, with multiple leaks surfacing recently. These leaks provide numerous details about the upcoming smartwatch, indicating significant improvements compared to the previous model.

According to a report from Android Authority, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to feature a new processor, possibly from Qualcomm. Additionally, the smartwatch may boast a slightly larger battery, an improved display, seamless updates, and Ultra-wideband (UWB) support.

The new chipset mentioned in the report is Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, replacing the Samsung Exynos chip used in the original Pixel Watch. Google has reportedly opted for the regular W5 variant rather than the W5+ with a coprocessor. This chipset change is anticipated to result in notable improvements in power efficiency.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to have a slightly bigger 306mAh battery, a modest upgrade from the previous 294mAh battery. The design and size of the smartwatch are expected to remain unchanged.

One noteworthy addition to the Pixel Watch 2 is UWB support, which would make it more convenient to locate a lost or stolen watch and potentially enable watch-to-car unlocking. However, this feature would require a vehicle equipped with UWB car key compatibility.

The Pixel Watch 2 is said to retain a 1.2″ display with noticeable bezels but with a new OLED panel sourced from Samsung. The hope is that this display will be more power-efficient, especially for always-on functionality.

To enhance user experience, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to introduce seamless updates, similar to how Pixel phones install software updates. This feature would streamline the update process, reducing the need for manual intervention and potentially speeding up the overall procedure.

In summary, the Pixel Watch 2 is anticipated to include a more efficient chipset, possibly leading to improved battery life. Additional upgrades may include a slightly larger battery, an OLED display from Samsung, UWB support, and more efficient software updates. These developments bode well for the next iteration of Google’s smartwatch.