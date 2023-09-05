EU’s Digital Rulebook Outlines Big Tech Companies as Gatekeepers

Tech companies such as Apple, Google, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Samsung, and Bytedance are bracing themselves for the European Union (EU) to designate them as gatekeepers under the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) rulebook. The DMA aims to curtail the market power of dominant tech companies and promote fair competition by requiring them to make it easier and more affordable for businesses to compete on their platforms. Compliance with the DMA is mandatory starting March 2024.

In July, seven companies, including Apple, Google, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Samsung, and Bytedance, voluntarily identified their platforms, such as Google Search, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as potential gatekeepers to the European Commission. Gatekeepers’ platforms should meet specific criteria, including having at least 45 million active monthly users in the EU, a turnover of at least €7.5 billion in the last three financial years, and a market capitalization above €75 billion. Additionally, the Commission can target platforms that have an “entrenched and durable position” in their markets, even if they do not meet the specified thresholds.

There have been minimal interactions between tech companies and EU officials in the last two weeks, as the Commission’s designation deadline approaches. The lack of communication has left some individuals involved in the DMA rulemaking concerned about the designation process. However, it is expected that the companies will receive a warning before the Commission makes their designations public on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that a company like Microsoft’s search engine Bing, which has a 3% market share, argues against being subjected to the new rules, considering itself a “minuscule competitor” compared to Google. On the other hand, Microsoft’s video calling service, Teams, is not expected to be included on the Commission’s list of gatekeepers.

The DMA is a significant step by the EU to rein in the market power of tech giants and create a more competitive digital environment. It remains to be seen how the designation of gatekeepers under the new rulebook will affect the operations and practices of these major tech companies.

