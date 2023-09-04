EU Set to Crack Down on Big Tech in Groundbreaking Antitrust Clampdown

The European Union is preparing for its largest-ever crackdown on anti-competitive practices in the digital economy, potentially sparking a new wave of legal battles between regulators and Big Tech companies. On September 6th, antitrust regulators will release a list of services likely to be subject to rules under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This includes platforms such as Google Search, Apple’s App Store, Amazon’s marketplace, and Facebook. The DMA, which will take effect in early 2023, will introduce strict regulations on powerful tech firms that have consistently evaded previous probes into their practices, resulting in substantial fines and tax orders.

Under the new regulations, certain platforms will be prohibited from favoring their own services over competitors’, combining personal data across different services, and using third-party merchants’ data to compete against them. Additionally, these platforms will be required to allow users to download apps from rival platforms. However, the classification of services to be covered by the DMA has proved challenging, with potential litigation on the horizon.

Apple has expressed concerns about compliance challenges and the scope of its services to be covered. Amazon has raised the issue of overlapping and conflicting regulations from national competition authorities. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook), has engaged in discussions with European competition chief Margrethe Vestager to ensure compliance. Microsoft has argued that its Bing search engine should not be subject to the rules due to its smaller market share compared to Google.

Following the announcement by the European Commission, the listed platforms will have six months to adjust their services to comply with the regulations or challenge the decisions. However, experts believe that challenging the rules in court may not be successful, as platforms that meet the necessary criteria will likely lack legitimate arguments against compliance.

In conclusion, the EU’s forthcoming crackdown on Big Tech aims to prevent anti-competitive practices and safeguard new markets. While legal battles may arise, the strict regulations under the DMA signal a significant shift in the relationship between regulators and tech giants.

