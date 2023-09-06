New EU Laws to Impact Tech Giants and Foster Competition

According to recent reports, some of the world’s largest tech companies, including Microsoft, TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Google, will have to make significant changes to their operations in order to comply with new EU laws. These laws, known as the Digital Markets Act, aim to promote competition within the tech sector in Europe.

Under the Digital Markets Act, these companies will be required to share data with their competitors, ensure interoperability with rival applications, and provide links to competitor services. This move is intended to level the playing field and foster innovation in the industry. Notably, the act could potentially designate Apple’s iMessage and Microsoft’s Bing as “gatekeeper” services, subjecting them to additional obligations. However, the final decision on this matter has not yet been made.

To be classified as a gatekeeper, companies must meet certain criteria, including having a yearly turnover of over €7.5 billion, a market capitalization exceeding €75 billion, and at least 45 million active monthly users in the EU. Nevertheless, EU regulators have the authority to make discretionary decisions beyond these metrics. Both Microsoft and Apple have expressed their reservations about being classified as gatekeepers, arguing that Bing and iMessage, respectively, do not meet the required criteria.

It is anticipated that these new laws may face legal challenges from the affected tech companies. In the past, retailers Amazon and Zalando have taken legal action against Brussels regarding their obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a separate legislation governing the responsibilities of big tech companies in policing the internet. The DSA establishes standards for addressing hate speech, disinformation, and counterfeit goods online.

The implementation of these new rules aligns with the European Commission’s approach of scrutinizing the actions of tech giants within its jurisdiction. Earlier this year, Margrethe Vestager, a former competition commissioner, threatened to break up Google, and regulators are currently examining the proposed acquisition of Etraveli by Booking.com. These developments underscore the EU’s commitment to ensuring fair competition and upholding consumer protection in the digital landscape.

