New Space Missions Set to Explore the Cosmos in 2024

A multitude of exciting space missions are on the horizon for 2024, promising groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in space exploration. Here’s a glimpse into the upcoming missions to keep an eye on.

Artemis II: Building on the success of Artemis I, NASA plans to launch the Artemis II mission in late 2024. This mission aims to confirm the functionality of the spacecraft’s systems with a crew aboard in the deep space environment. Four NASA astronauts will venture aboard the Orion spacecraft, following a similar trajectory as Artemis I, which involved a fly-by of the moon.

Moon Lander Launches: While Artemis II focuses on orbiting the moon, several other lunar landers are anticipated to touch down on the moon’s surface in 2024. The Peregrine lander, developed by Astrobotic Technology, is set to launch on January 8th. It will carry 20 research experiments from different countries and aims to land in the region adjacent to the Gruithuisen Domes, a prominent dark spot on the moon.

ESA’s Hera Mission: The European Space Agency plans to dispatch its Hera spacecraft in October on a mission to revisit the asteroid system that NASA’s DART spacecraft explored in 2022. Hera will gather data on the Didymos system and examine the effects of DART’s crash on the asteroids’ physical properties.

Europa Clipper: NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, scheduled for launch in October, will closely examine Jupiter’s moon Europa. Scientists are particularly interested in searching for signs of conditions favorable for life on the icy moon. The orbiter will perform repeated close flybys, acquiring crucial data to unveil the mysteries of Europa.

Boeing’s Starliner Test Flight: NASA and Boeing plan to conduct the first crewed test flight of the Starliner spacecraft in March 2024. Following the initial uncrewed flight test to the International Space Station in May, key technical challenges have been addressed to ensure a successful crewed mission.

SpaceX Starship Test: SpaceX, renowned for its partnership with NASA, will attempt to achieve a successful test flight of its Starship spacecraft in 2024. Previous tests encountered setbacks, but SpaceX remains determined to overcome these challenges and has proposed another test pending approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Exciting discoveries and significant milestones await us in the realm of space exploration. The year 2024 holds immense potential for scientific breakthroughs and pushes the boundaries of human understanding. Stay tuned for these remarkable space missions that promise to inspire and elevate our knowledge of the cosmos.

