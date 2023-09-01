Get the Premium iPhone 12 Experience at a Discounted Price on Flipkart

Many people dream of owning an iPhone, but the high price can often be a deterrent. However, Flipkart is currently offering a fantastic discount on the iPhone 12, along with additional bank deals and exchange offers, making it more affordable for everyone.

The original price of the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 was Rs. 59,900. However, Flipkart has slashed the price, allowing you to own this premium smartphone for just Rs. 50,999, which is a 14 percent discount.

In addition to the discounted price, Flipkart is also offering a generous exchange bonus for the iPhone 12. Depending on the model and condition of your old smartphone, you can get up to Rs. 50,000 off when you trade it in. It’s important to note that the actual discount will vary based on Flipkart’s valuation system and is subject to availability in your area.

If you have an HDFC Bank Credit Card or Debit Card, you can benefit even further. Flipkart is giving customers a flat Rs. 2,000 instant discount on EMI transactions with these cards. Additionally, you can enjoy a 5 percent cashback on transactions made using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal for the iPhone 12 on Flipkart. It’s a golden opportunity to own a premium smartphone without breaking the bank. Make sure to grab this offer while it lasts.

