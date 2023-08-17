Predicted Aggressive iPhone 15 Discounts from Mobile Carriers

Mobile carriers are expected to offer “aggressive” discounts on the iPhone 15 in an attempt to address the sluggish demand for smartphones in the US. This comes as the global smartphone market faces a recession that is predicted to be the worst in a decade.

The smartphone market experienced continuous growth for many years, with each year’s sales surpassing the previous year’s. However, according to Counterpoint Research data, the market peaked in 2017 and has been on a downward trend since then, except for a slight improvement in 2021. Factors such as the pandemic, a challenging economy, and a plateau in smartphone technology have contributed to this decline. The average consumer no longer sees a compelling reason to upgrade their smartphone every one to two years and now chooses to upgrade every three to four years.

Counterpoint predicts that the global smartphone market will continue to decline this year, resulting in the lowest number of shipments in a decade. Even Apple, the dominant player in the smartphone industry, is experiencing a year-on-year decrease in iPhone sales. The company anticipates a similar situation with the iPhone 15, where it may struggle to surpass the sales of the previous model.

While Apple will maintain its full-price strategy, relying on its brand reputation and the appeal of new models, US carriers are expected to offer attractive promotions for the iPhone 15. Jeff Fieldhack, Counterpoint’s research director for North America, suggests that carriers view the iPhone 15 launch as an opportunity to attract valuable customers, especially from the large installed base of iPhone 12 users. As a result, carriers are likely to offer aggressive promotions, leaving Apple in a favorable position.

However, consumers may need to exercise patience to secure the best deals. Although some carriers may have promotions on the first day, there is a possibility that the most enticing discounts will be reserved for later.