Google Gboard Updates: New Features in the Works

Recent updates to Gboard have brought optimizations for tablets and foldable devices, along with a redesigned toolbar. The beta version of Gboard 13.3 reveals upcoming features, including a stylus handwriting mode, a compact voice typing UI, and generative AI stickers. However, these features are not yet available.

The stylus handwriting mode is Gboard’s latest addition for large-screen devices. It allows users to convert their handwriting, both from a finger or stylus, into text. The new “Write in text fields” feature enables users to write directly in any text field using a stylus, similar to Scribble for the Apple Pencil introduced with iPadOS 14. Additional editing gestures include selecting, inserting, joining, and moving text to a new line.

The assistant voice typing feature allows users to speak and type simultaneously. A new toolbar lets users hide the keys to see more of the screen while voice typing. The keyboard can be minimized to show the toolbar, which can be moved anywhere during voice typing. Users can also switch quickly from the toolbar to the keyboard by tapping a keyboard icon or previously entered text.

Google is utilizing generative AI for proofreading with Gboard. The “Proofread with Gboard” feature corrects spelling, grammar, and punctuation with just a tap. Users can thumbs up or down each fix. When using Proofread, the text, feedback, and interactions are sent to and stored on Google servers for 60 days to provide proofreading suggestions and improve the feature.

Another generative AI feature called “Emogen” allows users to generate emoji-style stickers. Users enter a prompt instead of searching for specific stickers.

Lastly, Gboard 13.3 hints at a future feature that allows users to select the style or tone for rewriting text, similar to the “Help me write” feature in Gmail and Google Docs.

While these features are still in beta and not yet available, they provide an exciting glimpse into the potential future updates for Gboard.